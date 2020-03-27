Health

Widow of Oshawa, Ont. man, 48, who died from coronavirus speaks out about deadly virus

By Global News
Avatar
Global News

The widow of a 48-year-old man, who worked at Real Canadian Superstore in Oshawa, Ont. and died after contracting COVID-19, is speaking out about how the virus took away her husband’s life.

“I am doing my best to try and navigate this nightmare. Unfortunately I lost my soulmate and angel,” Katy Saunders wrote in a heartfelt public Facebook post about her husband, Keith Saunders.

Katy also emailed Global News about her husband’s death and said that by the time he tested positive for the coronavirus, he was already on life-support and that his kidneys had shut down.

“This is a monster of a disease,” she wrote in her email.

“I would never wish this upon anyone.”


Company officials confirmed Keith worked at the Gibb Street location near Stevenson Road South and Highway 401. His diagnosis was first announced by Galen Weston, the executive chairman of Loblaw Companies Limited, on Monday.

“He wore his heart on his sleeve. Was extremely dedicated to his job and coworkers. But never was too busy to help anyone and everyone,” Katy wrote.

Katy also said that Keith was never sick and was not on any medication for anything.

“Forever and always your wife and silver fox.

