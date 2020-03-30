Health

Will homemade masks protect us from the coronavirus?

Avatar
By Global News
will-homemade-masks-protect-us-from-the-coronavirus?

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Next three years of auditor general projects released

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Office of the Auditor General of British Columbia has released its annual performance and financial...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John to move to weekly garbage pickup starting April 6

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City Council has approved increasing garbage pickup to weekly...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases up to 970 in BC, cases in Northern Health up to 14

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Monday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

As more health-care workers treat those affected by the novel coronavirus, there are concerns around mask shortages. To help meet surging demand and offer protection, people are crafting their own masks at home, either for themselves or those on the frontlines.

But are homemade masks effective in protecting against COVID-19? According to experts, not really.

“They don’t really work,” said Dr. Sohail Gandhi, the president of the Ontario Medical Association.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“They don’t have the ability to filter the virus particles because the virus particles are very, very small, and most homemade fabrics simply don’t have that ability to filter them.”

Dr. Craig Janes, director of the School of Public Health and Health Systems at the University of Waterloo, echoed this, and said small droplets — like the ones spread through coughs or sneezes — can still easily get through DIY masks.

Story continues below advertisement

“But having said that, masks can do other things other than just simply prevent direct aspiration of the virus. One is they may just keep you from touching your mouth.”

1:55Coronavirus reality check: physical distancing one week after new measures introduced

Coronavirus reality check: physical distancing one week after new measures introduced

While homemade masks are generally ineffective in hospital settings, Gandhi said if someone is sick,

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: Trudeau says he’s ‘proud’ of Canada’s COVID-19 response as U.S. cases soar

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Trudeau says he’s ‘proud’ of Canada’s COVID-19 response as U.S. cases soar

Health Global News - 0
As U.S. President Donald Trump slowly comes to grips with his country’s grim prognosis for the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau conceded Monday...
Read more

Coronavirus: CFL and Edmonton Eskimos join rest of paused sports world

Health Global News - 0
It came as no surprise Monday morning when the Canadian Football League joined the rest of the world of professional sports by announcing that...
Read more

Fort St. John to move to weekly garbage pickup starting April 6

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City Council has approved increasing garbage pickup to weekly starting April 6, 2020.
Read more

Major Canadian landlords say they’ll work with tenants who’ve lost jobs amid COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
Some of Canada’s biggest residential landlords say they’re committed to working with tenants who have lost their job because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv