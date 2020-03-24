Health

Winnipeg's microbiology lab playing pivotal role in the fight against COVID-19

By Global News
Global News

When new illnesses, diseases and viruses reach Canada, the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg is the front line for research and testing.

It’s where the Ebola vaccine was created, it was the forefront of the fight against SARS and now it is playing a pivotal role in the search for a vaccine and finding answers about the coronavirus.

“Winnipeg is heralded for what they do,” University of Manitoba Emerging Viruses Researcher Dr. Jason Kindrachuk said. “Winnipeg has become a focal point for infectious disease research globally.”

READ MORE: 'Enough is enough': Trudeau warns Canadians flouting coronavirus social distancing

It’s the only Level 4 lab in Canada and is the battleground when it comes to the fight against infectious diseases and deadly viruses.

“They are looking to understand how these viruses emerge, what causes them to spill over, how we can contain them and in identifying new therapeutics and new vaccines,” he said.

It’s where all of the Canadian COVID-19 tests are sent for final confirmation and right now the lab’s priority is understanding and finding out as much as possible about the virus.

“We’re trying to better understand how this virus transmits. We can try and identify animals that are susceptible to this disease, to see how it transmits to another (animal).”

One of the key unknowns with COVID-19 right now is exactly where in nature it came from.

