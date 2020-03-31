Health

Without global action against coronavirus pandemic, 40 million could have died: report

Avatar
By Global News
without-global-action-against-coronavirus-pandemic,-40-million-could-have-died:-report

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta’s energy war room to spend only on ‘subsistence operations’ due to COVID-19

EDMONTON — Alberta's $30-million-a-year energy war room is drastically cutting its budget due to COVID-19. The province announced late Monday...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province extends support for youth living in care during COVID-19 pandemic

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Government of British Columbia has announced that there will be extended support for youth living...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

High Prairie resident dies of COVID-19

EDMONTON, A.B. - A 30-year-old male has died in High Prairie after contracting COVID-19.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

If the world hadn’t taken action against the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the world would have become infected and 40 million lives could been lost, says a new report.

“We estimate that in the absence of interventions, COVID-19 would have resulted in 7.0 billion infections and 40 million deaths globally this year,” says a March 26 report by the Imperial College COVID-19 Response Team. 

The World Health Organization declared a global pandemic on March 11, and global infections as of March 30 surpassed 690,000. The global death toll is currently more than 33,100.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

As the pandemic spread across the world, countries started issuing lockdowns, quarantines and border closures in response.

5:32Coronavirus outbreak: Dr. Tam says Canada entering crucial week in COVID-19 fight

Coronavirus outbreak: Dr. Tam says Canada entering crucial week in COVID-19 fight

In Canada, social distancing has been ongoing for more than two weeks. As of March 30, domestic travel on flights and intercity passenger trains was restricted for anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. 

Story continues below advertisement

The country has also deployed the Quarantine Act, legally requiring anyone returning to Canada from overseas to self-isolate for 14 days. As of March 30, Canada has more than 7,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 89 deaths.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleAlberta’s energy war room to spend only on ‘subsistence operations’ due to COVID-19
Next articleCoronavirus: Ontario government orders shutdown of all outdoor recreation amenities

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Ontario government orders shutdown of all outdoor recreation amenities

Health Global News - 0
The Ontario government has ordered the shutdown of all outdoor recreation amenities in the province as part of its response to the coronavirus pandemic. The...
Read more

Province extends support for youth living in care during COVID-19 pandemic

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Government of British Columbia has announced that there will be extended support for youth living in care during the COVID-19...
Read more

Airbnb to pay $250 million to hosts with cancelled bookings due to coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Airbnb said on Monday it was allocating $250 million to help offset losses by hosts around the world whose guests have canceled bookings in...
Read more

Spot a COVIDIOT? Here’s how to report coronavirus rule-breakers

Health Global News - 0
It’s been nearly one week since the federal government invoked the Quarantine Act in a bid to stop Canadians returning from foreign travel from...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv