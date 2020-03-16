Women’s Resource Society in need of food donations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Women’s Resource Society has put out a call on their FB Page for food donations as they are currently in need.

By integrating social distancing in the organization, facilitators hope this will help flatten the curve in response to COVID-19.

The post asks food donors to come to the back door between 12 noon and 3:00 pm and call; 250-787-1121.

Items that are needed include;

Cat and Dog Food

Diapers sized 3 plus

Household items such as dish soap and laundry soap (not the first to buy items)

Powdered Milk

Easy-open foods with pull tops

Canned meat, veggies and fruit

Soups

School Snacks

Juice

Pasta

Cereal

Sauces

Condiments

Winter Clothing

Hygiene Items

The Women’s Resource Society expresses its gratitude for all donations.

Fort St. John’s Woman’s Resource Society is located at 10051 – 100th Ave

To view the FB Post, CLICK HERE