Women’s Resource Society in need of food donations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Women’s Resource Society has put out a call on their FB Page for food donations as they are currently in need.
By integrating social distancing in the organization, facilitators hope this will help flatten the curve in response to COVID-19.
The post asks food donors to come to the back door between 12 noon and 3:00 pm and call; 250-787-1121.
Items that are needed include;
- Cat and Dog Food
- Diapers sized 3 plus
- Household items such as dish soap and laundry soap (not the first to buy items)
- Powdered Milk
- Easy-open foods with pull tops
- Canned meat, veggies and fruit
- Soups
- School Snacks
- Juice
- Pasta
- Cereal
- Sauces
- Condiments
- Winter Clothing
- Hygiene Items
The Women’s Resource Society expresses its gratitude for all donations.
Fort St. John’s Woman’s Resource Society is located at 10051 – 100th Ave
