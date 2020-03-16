News

Women's Resource Society in need of food donations

By Tracy Teves
Exterior of the Fort St. John Women's Resource Society on 100 Avenue. Photo by Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Women’s Resource Society has put out a call on their FB Page for food donations as they are currently in need.

By integrating social distancing in the organization, facilitators hope this will help flatten the curve in response to COVID-19.

The post asks food donors to come to the back door between 12 noon and 3:00 pm and call; 250-787-1121.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Items that are needed include;

  • Cat and Dog Food
  • Diapers sized 3 plus
  • Household items such as dish soap and laundry soap (not the first to buy items)
  • Powdered Milk
  • Easy-open foods with pull tops
  • Canned meat, veggies and fruit
  • Soups
  • School Snacks
  • Juice
  • Pasta
  • Cereal
  • Sauces
  • Condiments
  • Winter Clothing
  • Hygiene Items

The Women’s Resource Society expresses its gratitude for all donations.

Fort St. John’s Woman’s Resource Society is located at 10051 – 100th Ave

To view the FB Post, CLICK HERE 

