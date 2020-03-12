Sports

World Women's Curling Championship in PG cancelled due to coronavirus

By Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The World Curling Federation has announced that it has cancelled the upcoming World Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George.

Given the changing global circumstances of the coronavirus outbreak, including the World Health Organization’s pandemic declaration and the increasing risks of community spread at large public gatherings, the World Curling Federation followed the advice of British Columbia’s Health Officials to cancel the Championship.

While the cancellation is a disappointment to athletes and spectators, Officials say the health of British Columbians is of first priority.

More information and updates on the Coronavirus can be found on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s website.

