‘Worrying’ rise in blood donation cancellations: Canadian Blood Services

By CTV News
CTV News

TORONTO —
Canadian Blood Services says there has been a “worrying” spike in cancellations of appointments to donate blood amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the non-profit charity which is responsible for the national blood system outside of Quebec, made a public plea to donors asking them to book and keep appointments. The organization said there is a constant need for blood, stem cells, plasma, and organ and tissue donors.

“Patients depend on these lifesaving donations,” Dr. Isra Levy, Canadian Blood Services’ vice-president of medical affairs and innovation, said in a press release. “Every day they are needed for patients undergoing surgery and cancer treatment, as well as to save lives following traumas such as motor vehicle accidents.”

While the organization said their current inventory of blood is “strong,” that can quickly change.

“The recent increase in cancellations is worrying, particularly in light of the blood shortages already being reported in other countries affected by COVID-19,” the press release said.

Canadian Blood Services also attempted to reassure donors by detailing the extra measures they’re taking to protect against the new coronavirus.

“Donating blood in Canada continues to be safe. Our robust cleaning and infection-control practices protect all donors, staff and volunteers,” the charity said. “All prospective donors are also carefully screened for any symptoms of illness, including very mild ones.”

Lockdowns erupt as world infections surpass those in China

