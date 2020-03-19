Health

Wuhan offers hope on virus front; Italy nears stark warning

Avatar
By CTV News
wuhan-offers-hope-on-virus-front;-italy-nears-stark-warning

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Pembina Pipeline cuts capital spending plan by up to $1.1 billion

CALGARY - Pembina Pipeline Corp. is cutting its capital spending plan for this year by up to...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

The city of Fort St. John will limit access to City Hall

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John will be limiting public access to...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Hudson’s Hope RCMP issues 79 violation and warning tickets to drivers last month

HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - Hudson’s Hope RCMP have released its latest police report. According to RCMP, between February 17 to...
Read more
Avatar
CTV News

BEJING —
Thursday was a day of contrasts on the front lines of the battle against the new coronavirus. In a sign of hope, the Chinese city of Wuhan reported no new homegrown infections, but in a stark warning for the world, Italy appeared set to surpass China’s death toll from the virus.

The two milestones were a dramatic illustration of how much the global outbreak has pivoted toward Europe and the United States. They also showed how the arc of contagion can vary in different nations, as Italy with 60 million people braces to see more carnage than China, a nation of 1.4 billion.

Italy registered 2,978 deaths on Wednesday after another 475 people died. Given that Italy has been averaging more than 350 deaths a day since March 15, it’s likely to overtake China’s 3,249 dead when Thursday’s figures are released at day’s end.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

UN and Italian health authorities have cited a variety of reasons for Italy’s high toll, key among them its large elderly population, who are particularly susceptible to developing serious complications from the virus. Italy has the world’s second oldest population after Japan’s and the vast majority of Italy’s dead — 87% — were over age 70.

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 80% of the nation’s 138 deaths have taken place in people over 65.

 » READ MORE FROM CTV NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleLangley family claims sick son was denied COVID-19 testing

More Articles Like This

Langley family claims sick son was denied COVID-19 testing

Health CTV News - 0
LANGLEY, B.C. — A Metro Vancouver father who believes his son should be tested for COVID-19 is sharing his concerns about the province’s testing system. Doug...
Read more

Wuhan reports no new virus cases, offering hope to world

Health CTV News - 0
BEJING — Last month, Wuhan was overwhelmed with thousands of new cases of coronavirus each day, but in a dramatic development that underscores just how...
Read more

At least 77 Canadians on board cruise ship with COVID-19 cases: Global Affairs

Health CTV News - 0
OTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says at least 77 Canadians are on a trans-Atlantic cruise ship that has several COVID-19 cases among its passengers. Costa Luminosa,...
Read more

NHL’s first COVID-19 case underscores the importance of social distancing

Health CTV News - 0
An infectious diseases expert says the NHL’s first positive test for COVID-19 doesn’t come as a surprise. It’s also an example of why social distancing...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv