Health

Wuhan reports no new virus cases, offering hope to world

Avatar
By CTV News
wuhan-reports-no-new-virus-cases,-offering-hope-to-world

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Pembina Pipeline cuts capital spending plan by up to $1.1 billion

CALGARY - Pembina Pipeline Corp. is cutting its capital spending plan for this year by up to...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

The city of Fort St. John will limit access to City Hall

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John will be limiting public access to...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Hudson’s Hope RCMP issues 79 violation and warning tickets to drivers last month

HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - Hudson’s Hope RCMP have released its latest police report. According to RCMP, between February 17 to...
Read more
Avatar
CTV News

BEJING —
Last month, Wuhan was overwhelmed with thousands of new cases of coronavirus each day, but in a dramatic development that underscores just how much the outbreak has pivoted toward Europe and the United States, Chinese authorities said Thursday that the city and it’s surrounding province had no new cases to report.

The news offered a rare glimmer of hope for the rest of the world as it battles the virus, and perhaps a lesson in the strict measures needed to halt its spread. It came as President Donald Trump likened the fight to “a war” and invoked emergency authority to marshal industry to deal with the pandemic.

Wuhan was where the outbreak first took hold and thousands once lay sick or dying in hurriedly constructed hospitals. But Chinese authorities said Thursday that all 34 new cases recorded over the previous day had been imported from abroad.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Today we have seen the dawn after so many days of hard effort,” said Jiao Yahui, a senior inspector of the national health commission.

Still the virus continued to take its toll elsewhere, both human and economic. Stocks tumbled again on Wall Street on fears of a prolonged recession, falling so fast they triggered another automatic trading halt, while major U.S. auto manufacturers said they were shutting down their North American factories.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 1,300 points on Wednesday,

 » READ MORE FROM CTV NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleAt least 77 Canadians on board cruise ship with COVID-19 cases: Global Affairs

More Articles Like This

At least 77 Canadians on board cruise ship with COVID-19 cases: Global Affairs

Health CTV News - 0
OTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says at least 77 Canadians are on a trans-Atlantic cruise ship that has several COVID-19 cases among its passengers. Costa Luminosa,...
Read more

NHL’s first COVID-19 case underscores the importance of social distancing

Health CTV News - 0
An infectious diseases expert says the NHL’s first positive test for COVID-19 doesn’t come as a surprise. It’s also an example of why social distancing...
Read more

Coronavirus outbreak among homeless would be ‘devastating,’ experts warn

Health CTV News - 0
TORONTO — Advocates are scrambling to find ways to protect the homeless and those living in shelters from COVID-19, warning that an outbreak in these...
Read more

Fact check: Is taking ibuprofen risky for COVID-19 patients?

Health CTV News - 0
TORONTO — France’s health minister set off a wave of confusion after he warned patients with COVID-19 to avoid using ibuprofen, alleging that the common...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv