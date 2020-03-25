Health

Yorkdale Mall, Toronto Eaton Centre among malls to close amid coronavirus outbreak

By Global News
Avatar
Global News

Posted March 25, 2020 4:55 pm

6:02How will closing non-essential workplaces impact provinces?

WATCH ABOVE: Global National’s Jeff Semple reveals what the closure of non-essential workplaces will look like in Ontario and Quebec.

Cadillac Fairview staff say the company is closing major malls in the Toronto area, including Yorkdale Mall and the Toronto Eaton Centre amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday and said Ontario malls were closed as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

The Ford government announced Monday the closure of all non-essential businesses in the province. A list of what was deemed essential can be found here.

3:28Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario Premier Doug Ford orders all non-essential businesses to close

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario Premier Doug Ford orders all non-essential businesses to close

“The health of our employees, clients and guests are always our first priority. With everything we know right now, we believe these are the best options to serve all these important communities,” the company said in a statement.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely, and work with public health authorities as required. We thank you for your support during these unprecedented times.”

Previous articleProvince provides guidance to mining and smelting operations during COVID‐19
Next articleAt least 2 Toronto hospitals begin rationing protective gear as COVID-19 crisis deepens

