Health

Young adults under 44 are big part of U.S. coronavirus hospitalizations

Avatar
By CTV News
young-adults-under-44-are-big-part-of-us.-coronavirus-hospitalizations

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Paramount Resources slashes capital spending plan due to drop in energy prices

CALGARY — Paramount Resources Ltd. is cutting its capital spending plan in the face of the significant drop in...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Pembina Pipeline cuts capital spending plan by up to $1.1 billion

CALGARY - Pembina Pipeline Corp. is cutting its capital spending plan for this year by up to...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

The city of Fort St. John will limit access to City Hall

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John will be limiting public access to...
Read more
Avatar
CTV News

Up to 20 per cent of people hospitalized with coronavirus in the United States are young adults between ages 20 to 44, a new federal study shows.

While the risk of dying was significantly higher in older people, the report issued Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows younger people are making up a big portion of hospitalizations.

Nearly 9,000 Americans have tested positive for the virus. At least 149 have died.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The CDC analyzed the cases of about 2,500 patients in the United States whose ages were known. Of the 508 patients known to have been hospitalized, 20% were notably younger — between ages 20 and 44, while 18% were between ages 45 and 54, the report says. The highest percentage of hospitalized patients was at 26% between ages 65 and 84.

And of the 121 patients known to have been admitted to an ICU, 36% were adults ages 45 to 64, while 12% were ages 20 to 44. There were no ICU admissions reported for those under age 19, the report says.

The report did not say whether the patients had underlying risk factors such as a chronic illness or compromised immune systems, so it’s unclear whether the younger adults hospitalized were more vulnerable to serious infection than others.

A top U.S. health official cautioned young people to be wary of the coronavirus pandemic even though they do not fall in the highest risk groups.

 » READ MORE FROM CTV NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleHealth Canada acts to boost supply of hand sanitizer, disinfectants, swabs, masks

More Articles Like This

Health Canada acts to boost supply of hand sanitizer, disinfectants, swabs, masks

Health CTV News - 0
OTTAWA — Health Canada is waiving some of its usual regulatory requirements to increase supplies of hand sanitizers, disinfectants, swabs and personal protective equipment such...
Read more

Wuhan offers hope on virus front; Italy nears stark warning

Health CTV News - 0
BEJING — Thursday was a day of contrasts on the front lines of the battle against the new coronavirus. In a sign of hope, the...
Read more

Langley family claims sick son was denied COVID-19 testing

Health CTV News - 0
LANGLEY, B.C. — A Metro Vancouver father who believes his son should be tested for COVID-19 is sharing his concerns about the province’s testing system. Doug...
Read more

Wuhan reports no new virus cases, offering hope to world

Health CTV News - 0
BEJING — Last month, Wuhan was overwhelmed with thousands of new cases of coronavirus each day, but in a dramatic development that underscores just how...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv