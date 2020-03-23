Health

Yukon sees its first two COVID-19 cases — a couple who recently visited the U.S.

By Global News
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted March 22, 2020 11:39 pm

2:00Coronavirus outbreak: Yukon announces first two cases of COVID-19

Yukon’s chief medical health officer says the territory has its first two cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Brendan Hanley says a couple from Whitehorse who attended a conference in the U.S. were tested upon their return.

He says they had both been self-isolating since they got home, and in doing so, protected their fellow Yukoners from catching the virus.

Hanley says the cases do not change the risk of becoming ill with the virus in the territory.

2:33Ottawa working with airlines to repatriate Cdns; first COVID-19 case in NWT

He’s recommending everyone avoid non-essential travel into and out of Yukon.

He says he had already planned on making the recommendation before the two cases were confirmed.

Hanley says everyone who comes to the territory from outside Yukon is required to self-isolate for 14 days, even if they didn’t travel outside Canada.

