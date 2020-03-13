NewsRegional

Zimmer to limit travel, work at local level during conronavirus outbreak

By Scott Brooks
Bob Zimmer, Member of Parliament - Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Bob Zimmer, Member of Parliament for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies, has issued a statement, Friday afternoon, regarding the coronavirus.

In his statement, Zimmer says the health and safety of Canadians is a top priority and that all parties have agreed to adjourn the House of Commons until April 20 in an effort to avoid the possible spread of COVID-19.

While the House of Commons is in adjournment, Zimmer says he will be limiting his travel, but will be in the riding to assist with any possible outbreak at the local level and to continue his elected duties outside of Parliament.

Zimmer also says we must all work together during this difficult time to ensure we flatten the curve to reduce the stress on our health care system.

