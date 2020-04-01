Health

1 death, 9 new coronavirus cases reported in London-Middlesex: MLHU

By Global News
Global News

One more person has died and nine others have tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported Wednesday.

The death and three of the new cases are linked to local seniors’ facilities, the health unit said.

It brings the total number of cases in the region to 343 and the number of deaths to 23. The health unit also reported six more people had recovered, bringing that total to 155.

According to the MLHU, the deceased was a resident of a long-term care home (LTCH). No other information has been released.

Of the three cases linked to seniors’ facilities, one was a resident of a retirement home and two were staff members, one at an LTCH and the other at a retirement home.

Fourteen outbreaks have been declared at local health-care institutions since the start of the pandemic, 10 of them at long-term care and retirement homes.

They’re among at least 125 outbreaks that have been reported at long-term care facilities across the province, where at least 1,587 residents and 748 staff members have tested positive and where 295 residents and one staff member have died.

