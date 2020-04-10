10-new-coronavirus-cases,-10-recoveries-in-london-middlesex,-health-unit-says

The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in London and Middlesex rose to 357 on Friday after health officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 10 new cases, four involving local seniors’ home residents.

Health officials also reported 10 more people have recovered, bringing that total to 173. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 26.

The health unit said three of the new cases involve local retirement home residents, while one case involves a long-term care resident. No information was released about the other six cases.

Ninety-six of the region’s confirmed cases and 12 of its deaths have been linked to long-term care or retirement homes.

As of Friday, the health unit reported that a total of 37 long-term care home residents and 20 staff had tested positive for COVID-19, while 27 retirement home residents and 12 staff had tested positive.

Eleven deaths have been reported at long-term care homes, while one has been reported at a retirement home, the health unit says.

Local seniors’ facilities have also accounted for at least 10 of the 15 COVID-19 outbreaks that have been declared in London and Middlesex over the course of the pandemic.

