10 workers at Site C Project in self-isolation

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In order to keep the community up-to-date, B.C. Hydro continues to provide updates on...
PRRD and District of Tumbler Ridge delivery services to keep residents safe

SOUTH PEACE REGION, B.C. -  The Peace River Regional District's Rural Seniors Initiative and the District of Tumbler Ridge...
Fort St. John Rotary Clubs host food drive this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Rotary Clubs of Fort St. John are jointly hosting a food drive this...
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In order to keep the community up-to-date, B.C. Hydro continues to provide updates on the developments of COVID-19 at the Site C Project.

As of Monday, April 6th, 2020 there are ten workers at the BC Hydro Site C Project that are now in self-isolation which is up from Thursday, April 9th’s numbers of five.

969 workers are currently at the camp up from 925 on Thursday.

On Wednesday, April 8th, 2020, the number of people in self-isolation was at seven.

B.C. Hydro says there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Site C and that all workers with symptoms are put into self-isolation as a precaution.

According to B.C. Hydro, they continue to monitor the evolving situation and all workers are screened on a daily basis to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Further daily updates can be found online on the Site C Project website.

