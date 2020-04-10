Health

10-year-old harpist creates song, video to say ‘thank you’ to essential workers

By Global News
Global News

Alexa Rose Yeo, 10, of Goderich, Ont., was halfway through preparing her own composition for the 2020 Kiwanis Music Festival when the novel coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the festival in mid-March.

Yeo said she wanted to finish the song and she began to think of how she could use music to thank essential workers.

“My mom showed me videos of doctors and nurses working in China and Italy to help fight COVID-19 and she told me that Canada was preparing for the virus to come here,” Yeo told Global News.

“So I decided to finish writing the song and dedicate it to front-line and essential workers and I want to let other kids say thanks too.”

Once the song — named “Light in the Darkness” — was complete, Yeo says her mother Crystal Brennan-Yeo took to Facebook to ask for “thank you” messages from other kids to be included in a video.

“Videos started coming in like right away. My mom taught me how to edit on iMovie so I spent about three hours editing,” Yeo explained.

“Even though kids are young,

