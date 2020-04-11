11-new-coronavirus-cases-in-london-middlesex,-including-7-at-local-seniors’-homes:-mlhu

Health officials in London and Middlesex reported Tuesday that 11 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, seven of them at local seniors’ facilities, while officials in Huron and Perth reported a new case at a facility in Stratford.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases in London-Middlesex to 334. The Middlesex-London-Health Unit (MLHU) also reported that 11 more people had recovered, bringing that total to 149.

The number of deaths in the area remained unchanged at 22.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The new cases include two long-term care residents, one retirement home resident and four retirement home staff, according to MLHU figures. Details about the other cases were not immediately available.

Local seniors’ facilities account for about 26 per cent of all confirmed cases and about 36 per cent of all deaths reported in London and Middlesex.

Story continues below advertisement

Eight deaths have been reported at long-term care homes, along with 53 cases involving 35 residents and 18 staff. At retirement homes, 34 cases have been reported involving 23 residents and 11 staff.

The facilities account for a majority of all outbreaks declared in the region so far — 10 out of 14.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS