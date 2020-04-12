12-additional-coronavirus-cases-confirmed-in-london-middlesex,-total-now-162:-mlhu

Health officials in London and Middlesex reported 12 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday along with one additional death.

It brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in London and Middlesex to 162, including seven deaths. The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) also reported that six more cases have recovered, bringing that total to 31.

Details on the new cases and the deceased patient were not immediately available. More information is expected to be released during a mid-afternoon briefing by the health unit.

One case involves a London bus driver, the London Transit Commission (LTC) confirmed Wednesday. Transit officials said they learned of the driver’s test results on Tuesday.

According to the LTC, the driver worked Route 20 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. “on any of the days between March 24 and March 31.”

Health officials have said London and Middlesex is in the midst of a pandemic wave, with a peak expected in weeks, not months, before a notable decline in cases is observed.

The MLHU confirmed one death and 15 new cases on Tuesday and one new case on Monday.

