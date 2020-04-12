Health

12 additional coronavirus cases confirmed in London-Middlesex, total now 162: MLHU

Avatar
By Global News
12-additional-coronavirus-cases-confirmed-in-london-middlesex,-total-now-162:-mlhu

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Community comes together to support the creation of drawstring bags for frontline workers.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A call to the community for reusable drawstring bags for frontline hospital workers saw...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

B.C. closes all Provincial Parks

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. is closing all B.C. Parks effective immediately.
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

COVID-19 plan key part of Keystone XL construction acceleration, says CEO

The CEO of TC Energy Corp. says the company is fine-tuning its plan to guard against the spread of COVID-19 as it...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Health officials in London and Middlesex reported 12 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday along with one additional death.

It brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in London and Middlesex to 162, including seven deaths. The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) also reported that six more cases have recovered, bringing that total to 31.

Details on the new cases and the deceased patient were not immediately available. More information is expected to be released during a mid-afternoon briefing by the health unit.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

One case involves a London bus driver, the London Transit Commission (LTC) confirmed Wednesday. Transit officials said they learned of the driver’s test results on Tuesday.

According to the LTC, the driver worked Route 20 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. “on any of the days between March 24 and March 31.”

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials have said London and Middlesex is in the midst of a pandemic wave, with a peak expected in weeks, not months, before a notable decline in cases is observed.

The MLHU confirmed one death and 15 new cases on Tuesday and one new case on Monday.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCommunity comes together to support the creation of drawstring bags for frontline workers.
Next article4 things not to do while working at home during the COVID-19 pandemic

More Articles Like This

3,075 coronavirus deaths forecast for Saskatchewan in low-range scenario: SHA

Health Global News - 0
Modelling released by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) suggests 3,075 people could die in the province from the novel coronavirus in a low-range scenario. It’s...
Read more

4 things not to do while working at home during the COVID-19 pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Thousands of Canadians have ditched the office for their apartment, condo or house to practice social distancing as we all work together to fight...
Read more

London Transit Commission bus driver tests positive for coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
The London Transit Commission (LTC) confirmed on Wednesday that a bus operator has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The LTC says it learned on...
Read more

Coronavirus: One quarter of Canadians still not fully social distancing, poll suggests

Health Global News - 0
Canadians almost universally believe physical distancing will help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Yet one in four admit to not doing it as...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv