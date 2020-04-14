Health

14 RCMP personnel diagnosed with coronavirus, 4 recovered

By Global News
Global News

Posted April 9, 2020 5:59 pm

RCMP personnel in four provinces have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the police force said Thursday.

In a statement, the RCMP said the total number of employees affected stands at 14, with COVID-19 cases in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and New Brunswick.

Four of those diagnosed have recovered from the viral respiratory illness, the RCMP said.

The RCMP did not provide additional details on those affected or their roles within the organization.

The police force said it is taking precautions to protect employees and the public during the pandemic.

“The RCMP rigorously follows direction from public health officials on any possible exposure to COVID-19. RCMP employees, along with millions of Canadians, are doing their part to ‘flatten the curve’ by protecting themselves.”

On Thursday, the number of Canadians diagnosed with the new coronavirus surpassed 20,000.

