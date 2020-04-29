Fort City Chrysler Presents Movie in a Parking Lot

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As we practice social distancing, movie theatres are closed during this time. Moose FM has partnered with Eagle Vision Video Productions Ltd. for ‘Movie in a Parking Lot’ presented by Fort City Chrysler. Practice social distancing while you enjoy a great movie on the big screen in the comfort of your vehicle.

The event will be happening on May 8th and 9th at the North Peace Arena parking lot. We will be showing the Justice League on May 8th at 5 pm, 7:30 pm and 10 pm, and Wonder Park on May 9th at 4 pm, 6 pm and 8 pm.

This event is free, but to attend, you must reserve your tickets at http://energetictickets.ca. Tickets will be available on May 1st, 2020, at 11 am.

There will be health measures in place to practice social distancing. Everyone who attends must remain in their vehicle, and audio of the movie will be broadcast on 89.9 FM. Food services will not be available at the event. We suggest bringing your own snacks. Bathrooms will not be available at the event, but you can leave and come back. There won’t be any garbage cans on-site, please take your garbage with you at the end of the movie.

‘Movie in a Parking Lot’ presented by Fort City Chrysler wouldn’t be possible without our amazing sponsors – Fero Construction, Burger King, FSJ Return-It, Fort City Chrysler, City of Fort St. John and 100.1 Moose FM.