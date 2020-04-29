Arts & CultureEnergetictickets.ca EventsNews

Fort City Chrysler Presents Movie in a Parking Lot

Avatar
By Bernard Suen

Arts & CultureBernard Suen - 0

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Avatar
Bernard Suen

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As we practice social distancing, movie theatres are closed during this time. Moose FM has partnered with Eagle Vision Video Productions Ltd. for ‘Movie in a Parking Lot’ presented by Fort City Chrysler. Practice social distancing while you enjoy a great movie on the big screen in the comfort of your vehicle.

The event will be happening on May 8th and 9th at the North Peace Arena parking lot. We will be showing the Justice League on May 8th at 5 pm, 7:30 pm and 10 pm, and Wonder Park on May 9th at 4 pm, 6 pm and 8 pm.

This event is free, but to attend, you must reserve your tickets at http://energetictickets.ca. Tickets will be available on May 1st, 2020, at 11 am.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

There will be health measures in place to practice social distancing. Everyone who attends must remain in their vehicle, and audio of the movie will be broadcast on 89.9 FM. Food services will not be available at the event. We suggest bringing your own snacks. Bathrooms will not be available at the event, but you can leave and come back.  There won’t be any garbage cans on-site, please take your garbage with you at the end of the movie.

‘Movie in a Parking Lot’ presented by Fort City Chrysler wouldn’t be possible without our amazing sponsors – Fero Construction, Burger King, FSJ Return-It, Fort City Chrysler, City of Fort St. John and 100.1 Moose FM.

Event Participant Rules

You must reserve a ticket in advance to attend this event. Those without a ticket will not be able to attend.

You can only get as many tickets as there are people in your household.

Only family from your household can be in the vehicle.

You must remain in your vehicle at all times during the event. There are no exceptions.

Do not be late, you may not be able to access the drive-in if you are late

Do not arrive more than 20 minutes before the showtime you selected

No Pets are allowed on site

This is an alcohol-free event. Those caught with any type of alcohol will be asked to leave and will be banned from any future events.

No smoking on site. Even if you remain in your vehicle, please refrain from smoking during the movie.

There will be no washrooms on site. If you need a washroom, you will need to leave the area. You will be allowed back to your parking spot.

Bring your own snacks and refreshments, and do not leave your vehicle. No getting out and visiting with others at the event. If you leave your vehicle, you will be asked to leave the event.

Bring a garbage bag with you, and DO NOT throw garbage out of your car. If this rule isn’t followed, you will be asked to leave the event.

To ensure an enjoyable experience for all, we are only allowing taller SUV and trucks into the back 2 rows, so if your family has a smaller SUV or a car please bring that.

