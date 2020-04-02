Health

2 deaths, 8 new cases, 1 new coronavirus outbreak in London-Middlesex; 2nd outbreak in Lambton

By Global News
Global News

London and Middlesex health officials reported two deaths, eight new cases and one additional outbreak of COVID-19 in the area on Thursday, while health officials in Lambton County reported a second outbreak and Sarnia’s hospital reported 11 recent staff infections.

Specific details about the two new deaths and eight cases in London-Middlesex were not immediately available.

It brings the total number of cases confirmed in London-Middlesex to 258 and deaths to 14. Two cases were also marked as resolved, bringing that total to 120, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported.

One death and three new cases were reported on Wednesday.

Forty-three cases — 36 residents and 16 staff — and two deaths in London and Middlesex have been reported at long-term care homes, while nine cases — seven residents and two staff — have been at retirement homes.

Ten of the 13 COVID-19 outbreaks declared in London and Middlesex since the start of the pandemic have been at long-term care and retirement homes.

The latest local outbreak was declared on Wednesday at Horizon Place,

