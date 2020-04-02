2 infants are now believed to have died from coronavirus in the U.S.

Two infants are now believed to have died of the novel coronavirus in the United States, after Connecticut’s governor announced the death of a six-week-old newborn baby Wednesday.

Gov. Ned Lamont took to Twitter to announce the news, saying the infant from the Hartford area was brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health said post-mortem testing Tuesday night confirmed the baby was positive for COVID-19.

“This is absolutely heartbreaking,” Lamont said. “We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19.”

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin also confirmed the news of the infant’s death while reporting three other fatalities Wednesday due to the coronavirus, along with 70 new cases in that city alone.

“Our heart breaks for that family,” he told reporters. “This disease can be tragically unpredictable and fatal to people of any age.”

The first infant believed to have died as a result of COVID-19 in the U.S.

