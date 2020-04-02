2-new-coronavirus-cases,-1-long-term-care-home-death-in-london-middlesex,-health-unit-says

One more person has died and two more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported Monday.

The total number of confirmed cases in London and Middlesex is now 374 and the number of deaths is 32. The number of resolved cases, meanwhile, stands at 194 after four more people were said to have recovered.

Health officials reported the deceased was a resident in her 80s at a local long-term care home. No other information was released. Details about the two new cases were not immediately available, but neither was connected to a long-term care or retirement home.

Ninety-two per cent of the region’s cases, 346, have been reported in London. Fifteen cases have been reported in Strathroy-Caradoc, while six have been in Middlesex Centre, four in Thames Centre and three in North Middlesex.

Five deaths were reported on the weekend, including three at local seniors’ facilities, another 15 people tested positive, and another 17 recovered.

The weekend also saw another outbreak declared at a local long-term care home.

The outbreak,

