25 new cases of coronavirus in BC, bringing Provincial total to 1,724 as of Tuesday

VICTORIA, B.C. – 25 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Tuesday afternoon, which now brings the total cases to 1,724 in British Columbia.

The Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says there are now a total of 40 cases in the Northern Health Region, up from 39 on Monday.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in hospitals across the province is at 109, while 51 are in ICU.

The provincial death toll now stands at 87, while 1,041 have since recovered.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the Province’s critical care bed capacity is currently at 45.8 percent.

Dix also says Emergency Room visits were at 2,995 on April 6 and, on Monday, it was at 4,015 people.

Henry continues to order everyone to practice physical distancing, proper hand-washing, and self-isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19.