25 new cases of coronavirus in BC, one new case in Northern Health Region as of Tuesday

By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – 25 new cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed on Tuesday, which now brings the total cases to 1,291 in British Columbia.

The Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says 43 people have since passed away from the virus, and while that many have passed away, complete recoveries are now up to 805.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in hospitals across the province is at 138, while 66 are in ICU.

Henry says the total cases in the Northern Health Region is now at 24, up from 23.

Henry says the risk of COVID-19 remains high and is ordering everyone to practice physical distancing, proper hand-washing, and self-isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

An online self-assessment tool is available, where you can see if you have symptoms of the virus.

