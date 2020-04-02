2nd death connected to coronavirus identified in Nova Scotia

There has been a second death connected to the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia, according to the provincial government.

The government says on its website that a woman in her 90s with underlying medical conditions died in the Cape Breton Regional Hospital on Wednesday as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

“The death of a loved one is never easy. Unfortunately, this virus makes the loss of a family member all the more difficult,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in a statement. “I want to offer my sincere condolences to the family as they grieve. Together, we have the power to stop this disease.”

The province says there are 31 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the provincial total to 373.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 980 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday.

There are now 10 patients in hospital and 82 have recovered.

