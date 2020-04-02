2nd-resident-of-kitchener-retirement-home-dies-from-covid-19

Waterloo Public Health says that a second resident at a retirement home in Kitchener has died from COVID-19.

The news comes after another resident at the Highview Residences died over the weekend after contracting the novel coronavirus.

There are seven other residents and a staff member at the home which specializes in Alzheimer’s care that have tested positive for the disease.

There have now been four deaths in the region attributed to the COVID-19.

The numbers continue to grow at among long-term care and retirement facilities in Waterloo Region.

Public Health says 15 residents and three staff members have now tested positive for COVID-19 at Forest Heights Rivera, a long-term care home in Kitchener.

In addition, the first case has been recorded at Millwood Manor, a retirement home in Kitchener.

