Health

2nd resident of Kitchener retirement home dies from COVID-19

Avatar
By Global News
2nd-resident-of-kitchener-retirement-home-dies-from-covid-19

Must Read

NewsCanadian Press - 0

Alberta minister says patience running short for federal energy industry aid

Alberta's energy minister says patience in her province is wearing thin for a promised aid package from the federal...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Group of First Nations want to launch fight of Trans Mountain pipeline approval

VANCOUVER — A group of British Columbia First Nations says it will appeal a decision on the the Trans Mountain...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

RCMP investigating armed robbery in La Glace

La GLACE, A.B. - The Beaverlodge RCMP are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Fas...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Waterloo Public Health says that a second resident at a retirement home in Kitchener has died from COVID-19.

The news comes after another resident at the Highview Residences died over the weekend after contracting the novel coronavirus.

There are seven other residents and a staff member at the home which specializes in Alzheimer’s care that have tested positive for the disease.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There have now been four deaths in the region attributed to the COVID-19.

The numbers continue to grow at among long-term care and retirement facilities in Waterloo Region.

3:54Coronavirus outbreak: The life-and-death decisions doctors face

Coronavirus outbreak: The life-and-death decisions doctors face

Public Health says 15 residents and three staff members have now tested positive for COVID-19 at Forest Heights Rivera, a long-term care home in Kitchener.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement

In addition, the first case has been recorded at Millwood Manor, a retirement home in Kitchener.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleOntario reports 379 new coronavirus cases, total reaches 4,726 and 153 deaths

More Articles Like This

Ontario reports 379 new coronavirus cases, total reaches 4,726 and 153 deaths

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 379 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 21 deaths, bringing the provincial total to 4,726 cases. The death toll has risen to 153. The...
Read more

Coronavirus FAQ: Do gloves help protect against COVID-19?

Health Global News - 0
Patty Kowlin and her staff at Sunnyside Natural Market in Calgary have been doing everything possible to keep the business afloat while practicing the...
Read more

Nova Scotia reports province’s first death connected to COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
The first death connected to COVID-19 has been recorded in Nova Scotia. According to the province, a woman in her 70s with underlying medical conditions...
Read more

Trudeau to offer coronavirus pandemic update as millions apply for CERB

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to offer an update on his government’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday. According to his official...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv