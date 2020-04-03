Health

3 more COVID-19 deaths in Waterloo Region, death toll at 7: Public Health

By Global News
Global News

Posted April 8, 2020 10:43 am

Updated April 8, 2020 11:12 am

Three more people have been killed by COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, Public Health said Wednesday.

Seven people have now died in the region due to the virus.

Public Health says that eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases within the region to 220.

Many of the new cases appear to have come from long-term care or retirement homes where there have now been 40 positive tests of residents or staff members.

Public Health said that another resident of the Highview Residences in Kitchener has tested positive. Two residents of the retirement home have died including a 91-year-old man on Monday.

A resident of Lanark Heights in Kitchener and a staff member at St.

