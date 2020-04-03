3-more-covid-19-deaths-in-waterloo-region,-death-toll-at-7:-public-health

Posted April 8, 2020 10:43 am

Updated April 8, 2020 11:12 am

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Three more people have been killed by COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, Public Health said Wednesday.

Seven people have now died in the region due to the virus.

Public Health says that eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases within the region to 220.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Many of the new cases appear to have come from long-term care or retirement homes where there have now been 40 positive tests of residents or staff members.

3:20Racing to develop a treatment for COVID-19

Racing to develop a treatment for COVID-19

Public Health said that another resident of the Highview Residences in Kitchener has tested positive. Two residents of the retirement home have died including a 91-year-old man on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A resident of Lanark Heights in Kitchener and a staff member at St.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS