3-toronto-emergency-child-care-centre-staff-members-test-positive-for-coronavirus

The City of Toronto is reporting three staff members at a child care centre for children of critical service workers have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement issued late Monday, the employees work at the Jesse Ketchum Early Learning and Child Care Centre on Berryman Street near Yonge Street and Davenport Road.

The statement also said two children and two other staff members were tested and are awaiting their results.

Officials said City staff are continuing to notify the families of the 58 children, as well as staff, who attended the centre between April 21 and Tuesday.

They are being asked to stay at home for two weeks following their last day at the centre, noting they are barred from attending any other emergency child care centres as a “precautionary measure.”

0:57Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario extends emergency child care services for more types of essential workers

City staff said the Jesse Ketchum Early Learning and Child Care Centre will be closed for two weeks and it will have a “deep cleaning.” Toronto Public Health approval will be required before the centre reopens,

