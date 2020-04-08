3,075-coronavirus-deaths-forecast-for-saskatchewan-in-low-range-scenario:-sha

Modelling released by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) suggests 3,075 people could die in the province from the novel coronavirus in a low-range scenario.

It’s one of three scenarios the SHA released on Wednesday.

The SHA said in the low-range case scenario, 153,000 people in the province could be infected during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A peak of 390 patients would be in hospital simultaneously, with 120 in intensive care, and 90 to 95 per cent requiring ventilation.

SHA CEO Scott Livingstone said all three projections are based on current COVID-19 measures in the province, including testing, tracing and physical distancing.

“Our job as a health-care system is to provide care for those in need and to be ready for any scenario,” Livingstone said.

“While we understand Canadian data is starting to show some hopeful signs about flattening the curve on COVID-19, it is critical to remember not to be complacent.

“We need to continue to escalate our response to ensure we are prepared for the worst-case scenarios and we need the public to help us avoid those scenarios.”



Under the mid-range scenario,

