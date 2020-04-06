Health

309 new coronavirus cases reported in Ontario, total hits 4,347 and 132 deaths

Avatar
By Global News
309-new-coronavirus-cases-reported-in-ontario,-total-hits-4,347-and-132-deaths

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Applications now open for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit

OTTAWA, O.N. - Canadian's can now apply for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit. Applications...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Parkland Fuel nears completion of maintenance work at B.C. refinery

CALGARY — Parkland Fuel Corp. says it is close to finishing the maintenance work at its refinery in Burnaby,...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Two workers injured at Halfway River Bridge construction site

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Two workers have been injured after the collapse of a pier at...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Posted April 6, 2020 10:46 am

Updated April 6, 2020 11:28 am

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

0:46Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario health official says province has ‘bent the curve’ but more work must be done

WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus outbreak — Ontario health official says province has ‘bent the curve’ but more work must be done (April 4, 2020)

Ontario reported 309 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, including 13 new deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 4,347.

The death toll has risen to 132.

The province has 589 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 with 216 patients in the ICU (intensive care unit) and 160 in ICU on a ventilator.

They also reported 1,624 patients have recovered from the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ontario health workers have tested 78,796 people and 329 are currently under investigation awaiting test results as the province works through the backlog.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleApplications now open for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit
Next articleTrican Well Service cuts jobs, salaries as low oil prices stall drilling plans

More Articles Like This

Applications now open for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - Canadian's can now apply for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit. Applications opened Monday morning at www.canada.ca/coronavirus....
Read more

Coronoavirus outbreak: CAE announces temporary layoffs, reduced work week

Health Global News - 0
By The Canadian Press Posted April 6, 2020 9:12 am Updated April 6, 2020 9:17 am 2:01COVID-19 companies developing PPE to help health care workers A few Montreal-based...
Read more

Grocery store employees are essential during coronavirus, but they’re scared

Health Global News - 0
Every day, grocery workers are restocking toilet paper, eggs, produce and canned goods as fast as the items fly off the shelves. They disinfect keypads,...
Read more

Coronavirus patients worldwide rush to join experimental drug studies

Health Global News - 0
The new coronavirus made Dr. Jag Singh a patient at his own hospital. His alarm grew as he saw an X-ray of his pneumonia-choked...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv