309-new-coronavirus-cases-reported-in-ontario,-total-hits-4,347-and-132-deaths

Ontario reported 309 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, including 13 new deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 4,347.

The death toll has risen to 132.

The province has 589 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 with 216 patients in the ICU (intensive care unit) and 160 in ICU on a ventilator.

They also reported 1,624 patients have recovered from the virus.

Ontario health workers have tested 78,796 people and 329 are currently under investigation awaiting test results as the province works through the backlog.

