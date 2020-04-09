34 more coronavirus cases confirmed in BC, total cases now up to 1,370

VICTORIA, B.C. – 34 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Thursday afternoon, which now brings the total cases to 1,370 in British Columbia.

The Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says 50 people have since passed away from the virus, and while that many have passed away, complete recoveries are now up to 858.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in hospitals across the province is at 132, while 68 are in ICU.

Henry says the total cases in the Northern Health Region remains at 24.

Henry says the risk of COVID-19 remains high and is ordering everyone to practice physical distancing, proper hand-washing, and self-isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

An online self-assessment tool is available, where you can see if you have symptoms of the virus.