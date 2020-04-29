347-new-coronavirus-cases-in-ontario,-total-reaches-15,728-cases-with-996-deaths

Ontario reported 347 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, the lowest single-day increase in more than three weeks, bringing the provincial total to 15,728 cases.

The death toll has risen to 996 as 45 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 9,612 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 61.1 per cent of cases.

Wednesday’s report marks a 2.3 per cent increase in cases compared to the day prior. Ontario has not seen a single-day jump in the 300s since April 7.

The province has completed 264,594 tests so far for the virus. This is up 11,554 tests from the previous day. Ontario has significantly increased testing capacity since mid-April.

On Monday, the Ontario government released a plan, with a series of stages, for gradually reopening the economy, which Premier Doug Ford called a “roadmap,” not a “calendar,” as it did not include any dates for the phases.

Ontario has 977 patients (up by 20) hospitalized due to COVID-19,

