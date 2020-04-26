38-inmates-at-coronavirus-plagued-mission-institution-now-recovered,-csc-says

Correctional Services Canada says 38 of the over 100 inmates at a federally-run prison in B.C. who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus have now recovered.

The medium-security Mission Institution continues to see the most serious outbreak of COVID-19 within a Canadian correctional facility. One inmate has already died from symptoms believed to be related to the disease, which was the first such instance in the country.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced on Saturday that 40 new cases had been identified at the prison after every inmate and staff member was tested.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

As of Saturday, 106 inmates and 12 correctional officers have now tested positive for the coronavirus, Henry said. Two of those inmates are in hospital, she added, down from six earlier this month.

Story continues below advertisement

The number represents over a third of the nearly 300 inmates currently housed at the medium-security site.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The CSC said in a statement issued Saturday that its staff are working “diligently,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS