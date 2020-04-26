Health

38 inmates at coronavirus-plagued Mission Institution now recovered, CSC says

By Global News
Global News

Correctional Services Canada says 38 of the over 100 inmates at a federally-run prison in B.C. who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus have now recovered.

The medium-security Mission Institution continues to see the most serious outbreak of COVID-19 within a Canadian correctional facility. One inmate has already died from symptoms believed to be related to the disease, which was the first such instance in the country.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced on Saturday that 40 new cases had been identified at the prison after every inmate and staff member was tested.

As of Saturday, 106 inmates and 12 correctional officers have now tested positive for the coronavirus, Henry said. Two of those inmates are in hospital, she added, down from six earlier this month.

The number represents over a third of the nearly 300 inmates currently housed at the medium-security site.

The CSC said in a statement issued Saturday that its staff are working “diligently,

