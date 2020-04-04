4-things-not-to-do-while-working-at-home-during-the-covid-19-pandemic

Thousands of Canadians have ditched the office for their apartment, condo or house to practice social distancing as we all work together to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

While for some the prospect of working from home might seem appealing and luxurious, for others it brings with it a new set of challenges to overcome.

Whether you are enthusiastically embracing your new workspace or just barely getting by, there are things we can all be doing to make our experience working from home a more positive one.

Organizational psychologist Laura Hambley joined Global News Morning Calgary on Wednesday to discuss the things you should avoid doing while working from home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here’s four things you should avoid doing while working from home:

1) Don’t sweat the small stuff

Making light of things like technical difficulties, dogs barking or kids screaming can help to minimize the stress of having to work in less than ideal conditions, Hambley advised.

She suggests being transparent with people at the beginning of calls or video chats to let them know what your surroundings are like,

