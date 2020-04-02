Health

401 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total rises to 2,793 cases and 53 deaths

By Global News
Global News

Ontario reported 401 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 2,793 cases.

The province also confirmed 16 additional deaths for a total of 53.

It noted 831 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Ontario has tested 62,733 people so far and 2,052 are currently under investigation awaiting test results.

As of Thursday, 405 patients are hospitalized with the virus, 167 are in the ICU (intensive care unit) and 112 are in the ICU on a ventilator.

According to the province, the breakdown of ages for people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 is:

  • 19 and under: 68 people
  • 20-39: 826 people
  • 40-59: 995 people
  • 60-79: 716 people
  • 80 and over: 186 people

They also said of all the confirmed cases, 22.4% had travelled within 14 days of becoming ill, 11.1% had close contact with a confirmed case, 16.6% had neither and half of all cases — 49.9% — have exposure information pending.

Toronto Public Health said as of April 1, it is aware of 18 outbreaks currently occurring in long-term care homes across the city and two active outbreaks occurring in retirement homes.

