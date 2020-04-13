Health

421 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total reaches 7,470 and 291 deaths

By Global News
Global News

Ontario reported 421 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and 17 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 7,470 cases.

The death toll has risen to 291.

However, 3,357 people have recovered from the virus, which is 44.9 per cent of cases.

Monday’s increase marks a six per cent increase in cases. Sunday also saw a six per cent increase, with an increase of 6.6 per cent on Saturday and 8.3 per cent on Friday.

Ontario has 760 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, with 263 patients in an intensive care unit and 203 in ICUs on a ventilator.

The province has tested 108,230 people so far for the virus. This is up roughly 5,000 tests from the previous day. The Ontario government has said it expects to reach an 8,000 daily capacity for testing by mid-April.

There are 1,534 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 53.9 per cent of all cases in the province.

