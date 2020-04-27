424-new-coronavirus-cases-in-ontario,-total-reaches-14,856-with-892-deaths

Ontario reported 424 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and 57 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 14,856 cases.

The reported death toll has risen to 892.

Meanwhile, 8,525 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 57.4 per cent of cases.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Monday’s report marks a 2.9 per cent increase in cases compared to the day prior. It also marks the highest single-day increase for deaths in Ontario.

The province has completed 242,188 tests so far for the virus. This is up 12,550 tests from the previous day. Ontario has significantly increased testing capacity since mid-April.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario has 945 patients (up by seven) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 241 patients in an intensive care unit (down by 11) and 191 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by four).

Story continues below advertisement

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 671 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS