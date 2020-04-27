Health

424 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total reaches 14,856 with 892 deaths

Avatar
By Global News
424-new-coronavirus-cases-in-ontario,-total-reaches-14,856-with-892-deaths

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Province provides funding for Family Caregivers of B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. will provide Family Caregivers of B.C with $1 million.
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Trans Mountain, LNG Canada say they are on track despite pandemic

VANCOUER, B.C. — Energy projects like an LNG Canada export terminal and the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion may face short-term setbacks but the pandemic...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Tumbler Ridge man killed in collision near Clinton

CLINTON, B.C. - The RCMP and the B.C. Coroner service are investigating a Collison that claimed the...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Ontario reported 424 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and 57 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 14,856 cases.

The reported death toll has risen to 892.

Meanwhile, 8,525 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 57.4 per cent of cases.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Monday’s report marks a 2.9 per cent increase in cases compared to the day prior. It also marks the highest single-day increase for deaths in Ontario.

The province has completed 242,188 tests so far for the virus. This is up 12,550 tests from the previous day. Ontario has significantly increased testing capacity since mid-April.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario has 945 patients (up by seven) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 241 patients in an intensive care unit (down by 11) and 191 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by four).

Story continues below advertisement

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 671 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleFines, snitch lines: Crackdown on coronavirus rule breakers could have consequences
Next articleSome business owners’ wages may be covered by COVID-19 subsidy program, CFIB says

More Articles Like This

Don’t wait to vaccinate kids during the coronavirus outbreak, doctors say

Health Global News - 0
Canadian residents have been asked to stay home when possible in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. That means only going...
Read more

Some business owners’ wages may be covered by COVID-19 subsidy program, CFIB says

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted April 27, 2020 11:52 am 2:01Canadian businesses can start applying on Monday for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy The Canada Emergency Wage...
Read more

Fines, snitch lines: Crackdown on coronavirus rule breakers could have consequences

Health Global News - 0
A teenager shooting hoops nets a fine. A man walking his dog gets dinged for where he’s standing. And a father rollerblading alone with...
Read more

Coronavirus: Canada’s crisis lines see surge in demand amid volunteer, cash crunch

Health Global News - 0
Despite a surge in demand due to COVID-19, many distress centres across Canada are dangerously close to folding thanks to major declines in both...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv