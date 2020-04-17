43 new coronavirus cases confirmed in BC, provincial total now to 1,618

VICTORIA, B.C. – 43 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Friday afternoon, which now brings the total cases to 1,618 in British Columbia.

The Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says there are a total of 33 in the Northern Health Region. Seven of those cases have since recovered and four remain in hospital.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in hospitals across the province is at 119, while 52 are in ICU.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Earlier in the day, Henry announced that the curve for COVID-19 cases is starting to flatten.

According to Henry, the slowdown is due to public health action and while the rate is slowing, people must continue to practice physical distancing in order to keep the rate low and could continue for the next 12 to 18 months before a vaccine is released.