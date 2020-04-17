HealthNewsRegional

43 new coronavirus cases confirmed in BC, provincial total now to 1,618

By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Four more cases of the coronavirus have been reported, on Friday, by Alberta Provincial Health...
BC Hydro to install bird deterrents along Highway 29 at Site C Construction areas

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In an effort to deter waterfowl from nesting in Highway 29 Site C construction...
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – 43 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Friday afternoon, which now brings the total cases to 1,618 in British Columbia.

The Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says there are a total of 33 in the Northern Health Region. Seven of those cases have since recovered and four remain in hospital.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in hospitals across the province is at 119, while 52 are in ICU.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Earlier in the day, Henry announced that the curve for COVID-19 cases is starting to flatten.

According to Henry, the slowdown is due to public health action and while the rate is slowing, people must continue to practice physical distancing in order to keep the rate low and could continue for the next 12 to 18 months before a vaccine is released.

Previous articleLobster fishers who decline work due to COVID-19 are eligible for federal benefits: Ottawa

