45 new cases of coronavirus in British Columbia, total cases now at 1,336

VICTORIA, B.C. – 45 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Wednesday afternoon, which now brings the total cases to 1,336 in British Columbia.

The Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says 48 people have since passed away from the virus, and while that many have passed away, complete recoveries are now up to 838.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in hospitals across the province is at 135, while 61 are in ICU.

Henry says the total cases in the Northern Health Region is at 24.

Earlier in the day, Premier John Horgan issued special information for those returning to B.C.

Henry says the risk of COVID-19 remains high and is ordering everyone to practice physical distancing, proper hand-washing, and self-isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

An online self-assessment tool is available, where you can see if you have symptoms of the virus.