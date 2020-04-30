Health

459 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total rises to 16,187 cases with 1,082 deaths

By Global News
Ontario reported 459 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 16,187 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,082 as 86 more deaths were reported.

Thursday’s report marks the highest single-day increase in deaths for the province. Tuesday previously saw the highest increase with 59 deaths.

Meanwhile, 10,205 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 63 per cent of cases.

On Monday, the Ontario government released a plan, with a series of stages, for gradually reopening the economy, which Premier Doug Ford called a “roadmap,” not a “calendar,” as it did not include any dates for the phases.

The province has completed 277,522 tests so far for the virus. This is up 12,928 tests from the previous day. The Ontario government said it had a target of 14,000 daily tests by the end of April. 

Ontario has 999 patients (up by 22) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 233 patients in an intensive care unit (down by two) and 181 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by five).

