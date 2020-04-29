HealthNewsRegional

46 total cases of COVID-19 in Northern Health Region, 34 new cases in BC

By Scott Brooks
Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region now stands at 46 and 34 new cases were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,087 as announced by Health Officials on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, out of those total cases, 1,305 have since recovered from the virus.

As for the number of cases in hospitals across the province, 89 are hospitalized, while 35 are in ICU.

109 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

As for testing, Henry says changes are being made and they will be doing testing in clusters to identify cases as well as testing for anyone who has symptoms.

Earlier in the day, Premier John Horgan announced that the State of Emergency has been extended for two more weeks and plans are in the works to re-open in the coming weeks but in slow, phased-in approach.

