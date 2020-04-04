Health

4th death connected to COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia

By Global News
The fourth death connected to the novel coronavirus has been reported in Nova Scotia.

In a news release Friday, the province said a woman in her 80s in Cape Breton died as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

“(It’s) with great sadness that I have to tell you that another Nova Scotia family is now grieving the loss of a loved one as result of COVID-19,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement.

“As I offer them my heartfelt condolences, I want to emphasize to all Nova Scotians that we must all continue to work together to fight this terrible disease.”


READ MORE: Coronavirus: Nova Scotia sees decrease in active cases after 39 patients recover

The province announced 27 new cases on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 606.

Of the 27 new cases, 25 were identified in the central zone, while one was identified in eastern zone and one in the northen zone.

The total breakdown of where cases have been identified in Nova Scotia is as follows:

  • Central: 478
  • Western: 48
  • Eastern: 44
  • Northern: 36

There are now 606 cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.
There are now 606 cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

