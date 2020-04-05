Health

5 more die of coronavirus at Almonte long-term care home over weekend, death toll at 23

By Global News
Global News

The death toll continues to climb at the Almonte Country Haven long-term care home, with five more residents dying over the weekend as a result of complications from the novel coronavirus.

Almonte Country Haven reported one death in an update on Saturday followed by four more deaths in a separate note on Sunday.

The death toll at the long-term care home now stands at 23 as it battles an ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:07COVID-19 death toll now at 18 for Almonte, Ont., long-term care facility

COVID-19 death toll now at 18 for Almonte, Ont., long-term care facility

Additionally, there are now 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in the home.

All residents in the home have now been tested for the virus amid expanded screening procedures announced last week by the Ontario government.

A spokesperson for the home says a number of residents who had initially tested positive for the virus are now showing signs of recovery.

