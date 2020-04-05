5-more-die-of-coronavirus-at-almonte-long-term-care-home-over-weekend,-death-toll-at-23

The death toll continues to climb at the Almonte Country Haven long-term care home, with five more residents dying over the weekend as a result of complications from the novel coronavirus.

Almonte Country Haven reported one death in an update on Saturday followed by four more deaths in a separate note on Sunday.

The death toll at the long-term care home now stands at 23 as it battles an ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus.

Additionally, there are now 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in the home.

All residents in the home have now been tested for the virus amid expanded screening procedures announced last week by the Ontario government.

A spokesperson for the home says a number of residents who had initially tested positive for the virus are now showing signs of recovery.

