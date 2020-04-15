51-new-coronavirus-deaths-in-ontario,-total-reaches-385-and-8,447-cases

Ontario reported 494 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and 51 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 8,447 cases.

The death toll has risen to 385.

Wednesday’s reported jump in deaths is the highest the province has seen in a single day. Tuesday saw 43 new deaths, which was previously the highest.

Meanwhile, 3,902 people have recovered from the virus, which is 46.2 per cent of cases.

Wednesday’s numbers mark a 6.2 per cent increase in cases compared to the day prior. Tuesday saw a 6.5 per cent increase and Monday and Sunday each saw six per cent jumps, with an increase of 6.6 per cent on Saturday and 8.3 per cent on Friday.

Ontario has 795 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, with 254 patients in an intensive care unit and 188 in ICUs on a ventilator.

The province has tested 119,092 people so far for the virus. This is up more than 6,000 tests from the previous day. The Ontario government has said it expects to see 8,000 daily tests by mid-April,

