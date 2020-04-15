Health

51 new coronavirus deaths in Ontario, total reaches 385 and 8,447 cases

Avatar
By Global News
51-new-coronavirus-deaths-in-ontario,-total-reaches-385-and-8,447-cases

Must Read

NewsCanadian Press - 0

Vermilion Energy suspends monthly dividend to shareholders

CALGARY — Vermilion Energy Inc. is suspending its monthly dividend. The oil and gas company says that energy prices have...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of total confirmed COVID-19 cases now up to 1,870 in Alberta

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Tuesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Annual Walk for Alzheimer’s being held online due to COVID-19

VANCOUVER, B.C. - For the first time ever, the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s will be held online...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Ontario reported 494 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and 51 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 8,447 cases.

The death toll has risen to 385.

Wednesday’s reported jump in deaths is the highest the province has seen in a single day. Tuesday saw 43 new deaths, which was previously the highest.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Meanwhile, 3,902 people have recovered from the virus, which is 46.2 per cent of cases.

Wednesday’s numbers mark a 6.2 per cent increase in cases compared to the day prior. Tuesday saw a 6.5 per cent increase and Monday and Sunday each saw six per cent jumps, with an increase of 6.6 per cent on Saturday and 8.3 per cent on Friday.

Ontario has 795 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, with 254 patients in an intensive care unit and 188 in ICUs on a ventilator.

Story continues below advertisement

The province has tested 119,092 people so far for the virus. This is up more than 6,000 tests from the previous day. The Ontario government has said it expects to see 8,000 daily tests by mid-April,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleMore than 2 million cases of coronavirus reported worldwide

More Articles Like This

More than 2 million cases of coronavirus reported worldwide

Health Global News - 0
The novel coronavirus pandemic passed another grim milestone on Wednesday, with more than two million cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus,...
Read more

Halifax to lay off 1480 casual, seasonal employees after deferring tax collection until June

Health Global News - 0
The Halifax Regional Municipality will lay off 1,480 casual, temporary and seasonal workers as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, senior municipal officials announced...
Read more

U.S. military says coronavirus likely not man-made but ‘we don’t know for certain’

Health Global News - 0
By Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali Reuters Posted April 15, 2020 9:31 am Updated April 15, 2020 9:37 am 1:17Academics, politicians warn China’s COVID-19 response is its “Chernobyl”...
Read more

Montreal nurse with COVID-19 symptoms worked at long-term care home as disease rapidly spread

Health Global News - 0
A nurse with COVID-19 worked up to five days at a Montreal seniors home where at least 30 residents have died since March 27,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv