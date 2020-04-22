510-new-coronavirus-cases-in-ontario,-total-rises-to-12,245-with-659-deaths

Ontario reported 510 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and 37 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 12,245 cases.

The death toll has risen to 659.

Meanwhile, 6,221 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 50.8 per cent of cases.

The province has done 184,531 tests so far for the virus. This is up 10,361 tests from the previous day. Ontario has increased testing capacity since mid-April.

Wednesday’s report marks a 4.3 per cent increase in cases compared to the day prior. That number has declined over the last week.

On Monday, Ontario health officials said it appears cases within the community have peaked, while cases in long-term care and other congregate settings have been growing.

Ontario has 878 patients (up by 19) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 243 patients in an intensive care unit (down by seven) and 192 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by two).

