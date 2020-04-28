Health

525 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total surpasses 15,000 cases with 951 deaths

By Global News
Global News

Ontario reported 525 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and 59 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 15,381 cases.

The reported death toll has risen to 951.

Meanwhile, 8,964 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 58.3 per cent of cases.

Tuesday’s report marks a 3.5 per cent increase in cases compared to the day prior (Monday’s report saw 424 new cases). It also marks the highest single-day increase in deaths so far.

The province has completed 253,040 tests so far for the virus. This is up 10,852 tests from the previous day. Ontario has significantly increased testing capacity since mid-April with a target of 14,000 tests a day by April 29.

On Monday, the Ontario government released a gradual plan, with a series of stages, for reopening the economy which Premier Doug Ford called a “roadmap” not a “calendar” as it did not include any dates for the phases.

Dr. David Williams, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said it appears the province has a “ways to go” before reopening can begin,

