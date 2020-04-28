525-new-coronavirus-cases-in-ontario,-total-surpasses-15,000-cases-with-951-deaths

Ontario reported 525 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and 59 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 15,381 cases.

The reported death toll has risen to 951.

Meanwhile, 8,964 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 58.3 per cent of cases.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Tuesday’s report marks a 3.5 per cent increase in cases compared to the day prior (Monday’s report saw 424 new cases). It also marks the highest single-day increase in deaths so far.

The province has completed 253,040 tests so far for the virus. This is up 10,852 tests from the previous day. Ontario has significantly increased testing capacity since mid-April with a target of 14,000 tests a day by April 29.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, the Ontario government released a gradual plan, with a series of stages, for reopening the economy which Premier Doug Ford called a “roadmap” not a “calendar” as it did not include any dates for the phases.

Dr. David Williams, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said it appears the province has a “ways to go” before reopening can begin,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS