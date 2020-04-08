550-new-coronavirus-cases-in-ontario,-total-surpasses-5,000-cases-with-174-deaths

Ontario reported 550 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, and 21 more deaths, bringing the provincial total to 5,276 cases.

The death toll has risen to 174.

Wednesday’s increase in cases is the highest jump the province has seen in a single-day.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

However, provincial officials also reported that 2,074 patients have recovered from the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario has 605 hospitalized patients due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, with 246 patients in an ICU (intensive care unit) and 195 in ICUs on a ventilator.

The province has tested 84,601 people so far for the virus. There are 1,102 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Story continues below advertisement

Wednesday’s report marks an 11.6 per cent increase in cases, compared to an 8.7 per cent increase on Tuesday, 7.7 per cent on Monday, 11.2 per cent on Sunday, 11.5 per cent on Saturday and 16.5 per cent on Friday.

There has not been a consistent increase or decline in daily case rates over the last week.

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS