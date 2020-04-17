Health

564 new coronavirus cases in Ontario and 55 deaths, total rises to 9,525 cases with 478 deaths

Avatar
By Global News
564-new-coronavirus-cases-in-ontario-and-55-deaths,-total-rises-to-9,525-cases-with-478-deaths

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Trudeau says $1.7B coming for orphaned-well cleanups

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will support work in the oil and gas sector...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Freeze carbon tax, delay new climate regs during virus crisis, oil lobby asks

OTTAWA — Canada's oil and gas producers have asked the federal government to freeze the carbon tax and delay...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in the North

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Ontario reported 564 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and 55 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 9,525 cases.

The death toll has risen to 478.

Friday’s report marks the highest single-day increase in both cases and deaths Ontario has seen since the coronavirus outbreak began.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Meanwhile, 4,556 people have recovered from COVID-19, which is 47.8 per cent of cases.

The province has done 136,992 tests so far for the virus. This is up 8,899 tests from the previous day.

Friday’s report marks a 6.3 per cent increase in cases compared to the day prior. Thursday’s report saw a 6.1 per cent increase, cases rose by 6.2 per cent on Wednesday and 6.5 per cent on Tuesday, and Monday and Sunday each saw six per cent jumps.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 5,993 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 55.6 per cent of all cases in the province.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleTrudeau says $1.7B coming for orphaned-well cleanups
Next articleDrinking alcohol can increase risk of coronavirus infection: WHO

More Articles Like This

Drinking alcohol can increase risk of coronavirus infection: WHO

Health Global News - 0
As the new coronavirus pandemic keeps millions confined to their homes, people are searching for new ways to pass the time — and for...
Read more

Canada is flattening the coronavirus curve. That’s ‘good news,’ expert explains

Health Global News - 0
Canadians have closed schools and shut down large parts of the economy to deal with the threat of the novel coronavirus. Encouragingly, public health experts...
Read more

Long-term care homes with the most coronavirus deaths in Canada

Health Global News - 0
Earlier this week, chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam announced half of Canada’s coronavirus deaths stem from outbreaks in long-term care facilities for...
Read more

Can coronavirus live on your mail, packages?

Health Global News - 0
With more of us online shopping these days or relying on shipped products, our mailboxes may be getting full. While health officials urge Canadians to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv