564-new-coronavirus-cases-in-ontario-and-55-deaths,-total-rises-to-9,525-cases-with-478-deaths

Ontario reported 564 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and 55 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 9,525 cases.

The death toll has risen to 478.

Friday’s report marks the highest single-day increase in both cases and deaths Ontario has seen since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Meanwhile, 4,556 people have recovered from COVID-19, which is 47.8 per cent of cases.

The province has done 136,992 tests so far for the virus. This is up 8,899 tests from the previous day.

Friday’s report marks a 6.3 per cent increase in cases compared to the day prior. Thursday’s report saw a 6.1 per cent increase, cases rose by 6.2 per cent on Wednesday and 6.5 per cent on Tuesday, and Monday and Sunday each saw six per cent jumps.

There are 5,993 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 55.6 per cent of all cases in the province.

